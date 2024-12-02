When is Euro 2025 draw? Qualified teams, pots and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England will be out to defend their European title as the draw for Euro 2025 is made ahead of the tournament in Switzerland next summer.

The Lionesses won their first major honour on home soil when Sarina Wiegman’s team defeated Germany at Wembley in July 2022.

It was followed by a trip to the World Cup final in Australia the following year, but results have been mixed for the Lionesses since that run down under.

World champions Spain will be considered favourites ahead of England, France and a resurgent Germany side who beat the Lionesses at Wembley in October.

And England could be joined by Scotland, Northern Ireland and one of Wales or the Republic of Ireland, as the final places at Euro 2025 are confirmed in the play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Euro 2025 qualifying draw?

The Euro 2025 draw will take place on Monday 16 December at 5pm BST (time still TBC) and the draw ceremony will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four. There will be a livestream on the Uefa website.

Who has qualified and who is in the play-offs?

Switzerland (hosts)

Spain (group winners)

Germany (group winners)

France (group winners)

Italy (group winners)

Iceland (runners-up)

Denmark (runners-up)

England (runners-up)

Netherlands (runners-up)

Portugal or Czech Republic (play-offs)

Scotland or Finland (play-offs)

Ukraine or Belgium (play-offs)

Wales or Republic of Ireland (play-offs)

Poland or Austria (play-offs)

Northern Ireland or Norway (play-offs)

Serbia or Sweden (play-offs)

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Switzerland (hosts), Spain, Germany, France

Pot 2: Italy, Iceland, Denmark, England

Pot 3: Netherlands, TBC, TBC, TBC

Pot 4: TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC

When is Euro 2025?

The tournament kicks off on 2 July 2025, with the knockout stages getting underway from 16 July. The Euro 2025 final will be played on 27 July in Basel.