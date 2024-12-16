Why are holders England in Pot 2 of Euro 2025 draw?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England may be reigning European champions and ranked fourth in the world, but the Lionesses are in Pot 2 of this afternoon’s Euro 2025 draw ahead of their tournament defence next summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will face either Switzerland or one of the best teams in the world in the group stage, with Spain, Germany and France all joining the hosts in Pot 1.

Switzerland are among the top seeds for the 16-team tournament as they are the host nation and must be placed in position A1 - just as England were when the Lionesses hosted Euro 2022.

That means England could face a big-hitter in the group stages, with world champions Spain (2nd) and Euros runners-up Germany (3rd) positioned above the Lionesses in the Fifa world rankings.

Why are England in Pot 2?

After winning the Euros in 2022 and reaching the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, the Lionesses have had a mixed spell in terms of results that has led to their position in Pot 2 of qualifying for Euro 2025.

It traces back to the inaugural Women’s Nations League campaign in the autumn of 2023, which followed England’s efforts in reaching the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Sarina Wiegman’s side felt the effects of a World Cup hangover and defeats to the Netherlands and Belgium away from home proved costly as the Lionesses finished second to the Dutch.

open image in gallery The Lionesses thrashed Scotland 6-0 but finished second to the Netherlands ( Getty Images )

That meant that Team GB, through England, missed out on qualifying for the summer’s Olympics - but it also resulted in England dropping to Pot 2 for the Euro 2025 qualifying draw, which took on the same ‘Nations League’ format.

Consequently, the Lionesses were handed the ‘group of death’ in Euro 2025 qualifying as they were drawn in the same four-team group as France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying got off to a rocky start after drawing to Sweden at Wembley and losing to France at St James’ Park.

But, ultimately, England did the business and beat France away, picked up two wins over Ireland, and drew in Sweden to secure qualification for Euro 2025.

open image in gallery England reached Euro 2025 ahead of Sweden after a 0-0 draw secured their place ( The FA via Getty Images )

By finishing runner-up to France, however, Wiegman’s side are in Pot 2 of this afternoon’s draw and could face one of the big-hitters in the group stages.

Switzerland were joined by the top-three ranked group winners, which were Spain, Germany and France. England would have been even lower had they not finished in the top-two.

Wales are in Pot 4 because they qualified through the play-offs after finishing top of their Nations League B group. That gave Wales a final ranking of 20th, which was only good enough for Pot 4.

Ranking of qualified Euro 2025 countries

Pot 1: Switzerland (hosts), Spain, Germany, France

Pot 2: Italy, Iceland, Denmark, England

Pot 3: Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Belgium

Pot 4: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Wales