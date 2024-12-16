✕ Close Wiegman hits back at criticism for settling on goalless draw

The Euro 2025 draw takes place as defending champions England and first-time qualifiers Wales discover their group stage opponents ahead of next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

The Lionesses claimed home glory at Wembley at Euro 2022 as they defeated Germany to lift their first major honour. But a mixed year of results means Sarina Wiegman’s side find themselves in Pot 2 of the Euro 2025 draw, with Spain, France and Germany all potential opponents, along with hosts Switzerland.

Wales secured a historic place at the Euro 2025 finals as they defeated the Republic of Ireland in a play-off to reach a major tournament for the first time. The debutants will be in Pot 4, with the draw determining the four groups of four teams as well as the path through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and Euro 2025 final.

The tournament itself kicks off on July 2 with hosts Switzerland opening the Championships. Follow the Euro 2025 draw below as England and Wales learn their group stage opponents