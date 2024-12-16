Jump to content
Euro 2025 fixtures, dates and kick-off times as England and Wales learn group draw

The Lionesses will be defending their European crown when the tournament kicks off in Switzerland in July

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 16 December 2024 18:14 GMT
Wiegman hits back at criticism for settling on goalless draw

England’s group stage opponents at Euro 2025 have been revealed, with the Lionesses taking on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster draw.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorbale victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

They will be joined by first-time qualifiers Wales who will make their major tournament debuts in the July finals after a historic victory over the Republic of Ireland in the play-offs.

Euro 2025 will kick off in Switzerland on Wednesday 2 July. The final will be played at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.

England Euro 2025 fixtures

  • 5th July vs France
  • 9th July vs Netherlands
  • 13th July vs Wales

Wales Euro 2025 fixtures

  • 5th July vs Netherlands
  • 9th July vs France
  • 13th July vs England

Full Euro 2025 fixtures and schedule

Kick-off times

Group stage matches will kick-off at 5pm and 8pm BST, with two games per day. Apart from host Switzerland’s matches, full kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

All quarter-final and semi-final matches will kick-off at 8pm BST. The Sunday 27 July final will kick-off at 5pm BST.

TV channels

In the UK, BBC Sport and ITV have agreed a deal to broadcast Euro 2025. Every match of the tournament will be shown on either the BBC or ITV, with the final available on both channels.

