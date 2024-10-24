Sarina Wiegman responds to debate around Thomas Tuchel’s England appointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sarina Wiegman said she is sure Thomas Tuchel will give everything to bring success to England and end the men’s team’s trophy drought just as she did for the women’s side.

Tuchel was appointed England manager last week ahead of the 2026 World Cup and the German will become the third non-English coach to take charge of the men’s team.

Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory at Wembley and the Dutch coach has been celebrated for helping transform the women’s game in England since her appointment in 2021.

Tuchel replaced Gareth Southgate after his eight-year spell in charge and the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss said he was “sorry I have a German passport” at his unveiling.

Tuchel said he was “proud” to be England manager and added he hoped to convince critics who believe an English coach should lead the national team that nationality did not matter.

"I’m just really happy that I was appointed. I will give my everything,” Wiegman said when asked about the debate that had followed the FA’s decision to select Tuchel.

“I’m totally convinced that’s what Thomas Tuchel is going to do, too. He’s very committed, he’s shown how good of a coach he is, and I hope that he will bring success for England."

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson added that Wiegman was an “honorary Brit” as she reflected on the “great times” the team has enjoyed under the former Netherlands manager.

“I think England teams want to win. The best coach will always be appointed,” Williamson said. “I know that there is so much [work going on to develop English coaches], we’re across all the plans of the FA, the women’s game especially.

“I can’t speak for the men’s game, but there are so many opportunities for English coaches, and more and more opportunities are coming up. It’s not really my place to speak on managers, but I know that we’ve all been very happy with Sarina.”