Liveupdated1662828492

Schalke 04 vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VELTINS-Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 10 September 2022 16:30
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Schalke 04 take on Bochum in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662828419

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Tom Krauß (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 September 2022 17:46
1662828414

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

10 September 2022 17:46
1662828407

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

10 September 2022 17:46
1662828299

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Erhan Masovic.

10 September 2022 17:44
1662828296

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Attempt blocked. Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Larsson.

10 September 2022 17:44
1662828183

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Foul by Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848).

10 September 2022 17:43
1662828140

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Attempt missed. Vasilios Lampropoulos (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross following a corner.

10 September 2022 17:42
1662828115

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Henning Matriciani.

10 September 2022 17:41
1662828061

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

10 September 2022 17:41
1662828011

Schalke 04 vs Bochum

10 September 2022 17:40

