Liveupdated1675003804

Schalke 04 vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VELTINS-Arena

Sports Staff
Sunday 29 January 2023 13:30
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
Follow live coverage as Schalke 04 take on Köln in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675003760

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Foul by Julian Chabot (1. FC Köln).

29 January 2023 14:49
1675003658

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Foul by Cédric Brunner (FC Schalke 04).

29 January 2023 14:47
1675003657

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 January 2023 14:47
1675003612

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

29 January 2023 14:46
1675003503

Schalke 04 vs Köln

29 January 2023 14:45
1675003314

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 January 2023 14:41
1675003220

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Soichiro Kozuki.

29 January 2023 14:40
1675003187

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Foul by Maya Yoshida (FC Schalke 04).

29 January 2023 14:39
1675003181

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Davie Selke (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 January 2023 14:39
1675003151

Schalke 04 vs Köln

Foul by Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln).

29 January 2023 14:39

