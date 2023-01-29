Schalke 04 vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
Foul by Julian Chabot (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Cédric Brunner (FC Schalke 04).
Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Soichiro Kozuki.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (FC Schalke 04).
Davie Selke (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln).
