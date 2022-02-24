Schalke have removed the Gazprom logo from their team shirts after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Bundesliga 2 club are sponsored by the energy giant, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, but will replace the logo with “Schalke 04”.

“Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor GAZPROM from the club’s shirts,” the German club said in a statement. “It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead.”

