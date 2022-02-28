Schalke end Gazprom sponsorship early after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Schalke have prematurely ended their relationship with sponsor Gazprom after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 2 Bundesliga club previously removed the logo from their shirts, having been sponsored by the energy giant, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, since 2007.

After initially replacing the logo with “Schalke 04”, the club has confirmed they have ended ties altogether.

A statement read: “The FC Schalke 04 managing board and supervisory board have come to the agreement to end the club’s partnership with GAZPROM prematurely. The club are currently in discussions with representatives of the current sponsor and further information will be released at a later date.

“This decision does not affect the club’s financial capabilities. The club’s leadership are confident to be able to announce a new partner in the near future.”

Schalke initially made a move last Wednesday to consider their relationship with Gazprom due to concerns over the escalating crisis in Ukraine, maintaining that the “the club is committed to peace and peaceful coexistence.”

Uefa has also enjoyed a lucrative relationship with Gazprom, which has sponsored its blue-riband Champions League competition, but released a statement on Thursday condemning the invasion.

It said: “Uefa shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine.”

Uefa has already stripped St Petersburg of the right to host the Champions League final in May, and has convened a meeting for Friday to determine a new host.