Scotland welcome the Czech Republic to Hampden Park this afternoon as the hosts play their first game at a major tournament in 23 years.

The two nations are joined in Group D at Euro 2020 by England and Croatia, who went head-to-head at Wembley Stadium yesterday as the Three Lions emerged 1-0 winnersthanks to a Raheem Sterling goal. England will now be clear favourites to win the group, but the remaining teams will know that one victory may be enough to carry them into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers. Scotland and the Czech Republic would both snap a hand off for guaranteed qualification for the knockout stages, but must instead look to come out on top in this afternoon’s meeting.

As most would argue that Croatia are still a level above both of these sides, it is fair to say that for the Scots and Czechs, this clash is each team’s most winnable. Scotland will look to captain and Liverpool left-backAndy Robertson for inspiration, as well as Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, while the Czech Republic have talented West Ham pair Thomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal among their ranks.

Scotland coach Steve Clarkebelieves his players can spring a surprise at Euro 2020, saying this week: “I think our recent record in international matches is good and we should certainly get more respect. We want to get better, we want to improve and we want to go into these matches against the top teams in Europe and we want to be really competitive. And we want to start doing what Scotland used to do many years ago, which is always have a result up our sleeve which would upset one of the big guns. Hopefully we can produce that in the tournament.”

Follow live updates from Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020 below: