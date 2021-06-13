The Czech Republic will have quite the fight on their hands in their Euros opener on Monday against Scotland.

Not only are they facing a team with something to prove as it is their first major tournament in 23 years, but they play them on home turf.

And the two countries past record against each other proves just how close a battle the match will be.

Out of the nine times they have faced each other Scotland have won four, the Czech Republic have won four and they have drawn once.

Here is all you need to know about the group match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Team news

Scotland have a full-strength squad heading into the match.

While for Czech Republic, Lukáš Provod was ruled out of Euro contention due to a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Král; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Scotland - 39/20

Draw - 19/20

Czech Republic - 33/20

Prediction

A home crowd for Scotland in Hampden Park, Glasgow will spur them onto a slim victory which will follow on from their good form in their warm-ups. Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic.