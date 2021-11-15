✕ Close World Cup spot is "guaranteed" says Portugal coach Santos despite Serbia shock

Scotland welcome Denmark to Hampden Park this evening as Steve Clarke’s side look to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note, having already sealed a place in the play-offs ahead of next winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Moldova on Friday ensured Clarke’s team will finish in second place in Group F, with tonight’s opponents Denmark guaranteed to win the pool. The Danes have won all nine of their qualifying fixtures, having beaten Scotland 2-0 in Copenhagen back in September – though the scoreline could have been much more lopsided against the Scots. Still, this is no dead-rubber for Scotland, who are now aiming to finish as one of the six best second-placed sides, which would give them a seeding in next March’s play-off games. A result here could significantly boost Scotland’s hopes of achieving a home semi-final draw in those play-offs, so Clarke and his players will be keen for a sharp performance in front of the Hampden Park faithful this evening.

Scotland’s presence at Euro 2020 this summer marked their first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, so qualifying for Qatar 2022 would see them play at a world championship for the first time in 24 years.

Follow live updates from Scotland vs Denmark below.