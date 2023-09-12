Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland hosted England in a 150th anniversary of their first-ever meeting; this time around it was the Three Lions who triumphed with a routine and comprehensive 3-1 victory.

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham scored within minutes of each other in the first half, before Harry Maguire turned into his own net to close the gap past the hour mark.

Harry Kane wrapped up matters though as England took the bragging rights.

Here are the player ratings from Hampden Park.

Scotland

Angus Gunn - 6. Nothing he could do about either goal, banged past him from close range on both occasions. Massive save from Eze at 2-1 but beaten by Kane one-on-one.

Ryan Porteus - 5. Did well in direct duels but struggled to keep pace once England’s runners from deep started showing their movement and ability to swap spaces.

Jack Hendry - 7. Important recovery interception to thwart England’s best move on half-hour. Like Porteus, couldn’t get tight enough when the passing started to flow.

Kieran Tierney - 6. A few decent moments for Scotland’s attack as he looked to overlap, but couldn’t get close defensively and pulled out of shape for the third in particular.

Aaron Hickey - 6. A good outlet at times and looked to be able to beat Tierney at times, but the final pass and cross was lacking.

Billy Gilmour - 5. All but ran the game against England a couple of years ago but this time around was swamped in the middle and easily bypassed.

Callum McGregor - 6. Hard-working and tried to keep his side moving forward but was also outnumbered and certainly out-passed.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Andy Robertson - 4. A nightmare couple of minutes as he played on Marcus Rashford in the build-up to the first then gifted possession inside his own box for 2-0. Caught wrong side of Kane for the third, too, though did deliver the cross for Maguire’s own goal.

Scott McTominay - 5. Didn’t offer anywhere near enough, perhaps showing his lack of match fitness.

John McGinn - 7. Bustling and energetic, twice going close in the second half with a hammered shot and an attempted header which hit his shoulder.

Che Adams - 5. Toiled away without much service in the first half, then when his team tried to push on at the start of the second he was unable to offer hold-up play or movement to aid the attack.

Subs: R. Christie 7, L. Dykes 6, L. Ferguson n/a, S. Armstrong n/a.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England

Aaron Ramsdale - 7. Good footwork for the most part but never really tested as a last line of defence.

Kyle Walker - 8. Drilled a half-volley wide in the first half and led the best move on the counter soon after. Definitely tried a shot which turned into an assist for the opener.

Marc Guehi - 7. Really solid first half where he made two good interceptions with aerial deliveries and played out nicely. Subbed at the break.

Lewis Dunk - 8. Similar to his centre-back partner, was good across the board doing the job which was needed. Kept Che Adams very quiet throughout and made a big block just past the hour mark.

Kieran Trippier - 7. Filled in at left-back once more and didn’t get forward to quite as good effect as he can down the right, but ensured the team was balanced and kept possession.

Kalvin Phillips - 7. A rare run-out for so many minutes for the Man City man. Technically looked perfectly fine and did his defensive work well for the most part, though some of Scotland’s quicker counters did leave him chasing dust.

Declan Rice - 7. Very much stuck to his defensive responsibilities and did them perfectly well. Set a strong platform for the attackers to shine from.

Phil Foden - 8. Scored the first and involved in setting up the second. Could have netted earlier too but spooned a shot over, then almost made a third on the brink of half-time. Involved in most of the team’s best work.

Jude Bellingham - 9. A hit-and-miss start to the game but was in the right place to lash home England’s second. From that point on he was the best on the park, creative and aggressive throughout and set up Kane with a great turn and through pass.

Marcus Rashford - 7. A good outlet in early spells for England but never really had the beating of his man one-on-one or a finishing touch. Really decent link play in quick transitions but a bit lacking inside the box.

Harry Kane - 7. A mostly quiet game for the Bayern striker who couldn’t get too involved in most of the best England build-up play. A few dangerous balls from deep or wide, but more would be expected - still found space once, and scored.

Subs: H. Maguire 4, E. Eze 6, B. Saka 7, C. Gallagher n/a, C. Wilson n/a.