What do Scotland need to qualify for Euro 2024?

Scotland suffered their first Euro 2024 qualifying defeat with a loss in Spain but qualification hopes remain alive.

The Scots had won their first five Group A qualifiers including a 2-0 win over the Spanish at Hampden Park in March and needed to take something from the return game in Seville to qualify on the night, or for Norway to fail to beat Cyprus.

But as Spain controversially won 2-0, Scotland were made to wait. Norway cruised past Cyprus with a 4-0 win, thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland.

It means Scotland lead the group with 15 points from their six games having endured defeat for the first time in the campaign, while Spain have 12 points from five matches and Norway 10 from six.

Attention now turns to Sunday: simply, Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024 if Norway fail to win at home to Spain in Oslo.

If it goes to November, it will remain in Scotland’s hands. Steve Clarke’s side will qualify with a win in their penultimate match next month against Georgia. If Scotland draw against Georgia and Norway defeat Spain, Scotland will still qualify even with a one-goal loss in their home match to Norway to finish off Group A, provided they have a superior goal difference in the group. Scotland currently have a +9 goal difference with Norway on +3.

If Scotland lose to Spain and then also lose to Georgia, while Norway win back-to-back games against Cyprus and Spain, Scotland would be required to draw at home to Norway in the final match to qualify.

Even if Scotland lose their final three matches, they could still qualify even after Norway win their final three matches, should Spain fail to win either of their final two matches against Cyprus and Georgia.