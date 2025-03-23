Scotland vs Greece LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups from Nations League play-off
The Scots hold a one-goal advantage after winning the first leg away from home
Scotland hope to avoid Nations League relegation and remain in League A when they take on Greece for the second leg of their play-off tie today.
Should they lose they will drop down into League B but avoiding defeat will make sure they remain in the Nations League top flight and face stronger opposition for the next campaign.
Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty in Piraeus ensured the Scots bring a one-goal advantage into this match at Hampden Park after they earned a valuable win away from home last Thursday.
Steve Clarke’s men weathered plenty of attacks from the Greeks and they’ll face a similar situation in this afternoon’s encounter though home advantage will play a key role in how they perform. Clarke has insisted that his players will not rest on their lead and will aim to win.
"It's a game that we want to win," the head coach said. "Obviously we've got the one-goal lead from the first leg, but we're going to set up and try and win the game and hopefully set a marker down for the World Cup games coming up.”
Follow all the latest updates with our live blog below:
Scotland vs Greece LIVE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland’s Nations League play-off against Greece!
Scotland take a 1-0 lead to Hampden as they look to maintain their top-flight status in the competition.
Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty proved the difference in Athens on Thursday, but will be wary after Greece dominated much of play in the first leg.
All the build-up and play-by-play action, right here.
