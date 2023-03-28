Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland and Spain continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns hoping to repeat strong opening performances.

The two sides were both 3-0 winners last week, with Scotland beating Cyprus and Spain victorious against Norway.

Two teams from each group will progress to next summer’s tournament, with Georgia the fifth and final team in Group A.

With their visitors in a period of transition under new manager Luis de la Fuente, Steve Clarke’s side will be eyeing a good showing and positive result to boost their hopes of qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Scotland vs Spain?

The Group A fixture is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 28 March at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game on the Viaplay website.

Team news

Scotland will be without Che Adams, who has been forced to withdraw from Steve Clarke’s squad due to injury. Lyndon Dykes should deputise up front. Anthony Ralston is another ruled out, while Scott McTominay’s performance from the bench against Cyprus could earn him a start.

Joselu’s two late goals against Norway, however, are unlikely to earn him a start with Alvaro Morata appointed Spain’s captain and thus surely entrenched up front. Luis de la Fuente could look to refresh his midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Porteous, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes.

Spain XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Fernandez, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri; Olmo, Ruiz, Gavi; Morata.

Odds

Scotland win 5/1

Draw 14/5

Spain win 8/11

Prediction

Spain secure a narrow away win. Scotland 1-2 Spain