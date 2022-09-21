Jump to content

Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Nations League match

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 21 September 2022 07:36
Comments
Steve Clarke is looking for a win on Wednesday

Steve Clarke is looking for a win on Wednesday

(PA Wire)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he deliberately left Lewis Ferguson out of the Nations League squad so he could find his feet in Serie A.

Clarke’s team take on Ukraine on Wednesday but Ferguson won’t be involved. The star joined Bologna in the summer but has missed out in recent matches after a change of managers.

Clarke said: “Lewis is fine, I’ve spoken to him. He went to Bologna and didn’t know he was suspended initially and missed the first couple of games. Their manager was under pressure and has now lost his job. I could have brought Lewis across but I’ve got Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean coming back after missing out in the summer.

“So I said to Lewis it’s better for him to stay around at Bologna, impress the new manager and get a place in the first team. Lewis is definitely one for the future of Scotland. I’ve no doubt he’ll be in the Bologna team soon enough.”

But who will line up for Scotland and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.

Team news

For Scotland, Andy Robertson won’t be available due to a knee injury and Ross Stewart and Lewis Ferguson not in the squad.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will be without the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; McTominay, Tierney, Hanley; Hickey, McGregor, Gilmour, Jack; McGinn, Christie; Adams

Ukraine XI: Pyatov; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sobol; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Odds

Scotland - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Ukraine - 2/1

Prediction

It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.

