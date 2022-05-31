With a World Cup place on the line, Ukraine will play their first competitive match since they were invaded by Russia tonight as they face Scotland football in a play-off semi-final at Hampden.

The fixture was postponed in March in the wake of the Russian invasion and there is set to be an outpouring of support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Scotland will need to remain professional as Steve Clarke’s side target a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

The winner of the match will go through to the play-off final against Wales on Sunday, where a place in England’s group in Qatar is up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Scotland vs Ukraine?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June and will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack due to injury, while Nathan Patterson is doubtful after spending several weeks on the side-lines after undergoing minor ankle surgery. Steve Clarke will need to check on the fitness of Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna after they featured in the Champions League final and Championship play-off final respectively over the weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko did not feature in Ukraine’s warm-up match against Borussia Monchengladbach in May but can expect to return to the starting line-up at Hampden.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor; Christie, Dykes

Ukraine: Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matvienko; Karavaev, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyganko

Odds

Scotland: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Ukraine: 12/5

Prediction

In what is set to be a special atmosphere given Scotland’s World Cup dreams and the emotion surrounding Ukraine, this is tough to call. Scotland are perhaps stronger collectively but Ukraine have the edge individually and possess a special talent in Ruslan Malianovsky. This is set to be a close match but it is there where Ukraine may have the difference. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine