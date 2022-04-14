Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off and Wales final dates confirmed

Uefa have confirmed the postponed World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June, with the final against Wales to be held in Cardiff four days later on 5 June.

The winner of the play-off will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar and will join England, the United States and Iran in Group B of the tournament.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Hampden in March but was postponed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s request to delay the match was accepted by Fifa and on the other half of the draw, Wales defeated Austria to reach the final.

In order to rearrange the fixture, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales have had to push back Uefa Nations League fixtures that had been scheduled to be played during the June international break.

Five other countries affected by the changes - Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and the Republic of Ireland - unanimously agreed to accomodate to the new fixture schedule and were thanked by Uefa for their “remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation”.

