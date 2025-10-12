Steve Clarke pulls no punches despite slender Scotland win: ‘Really disappointed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Clarke admits Scotland turned in a “head-scratcher” of a performance in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus at Hampden Park.

It was a momentous night for Clarke as he took charge of the national side for a record-breaking 72nd time, and it looked to be all positive when striker Che Adams scored after 15 minutes but the home side failed to kick on.

Carlos Alos’ side had a goal disallowed in the second half for a foul on Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay in the build-up before the Napoli star struck in the 84th minute with a finish from 10 yards but Belarus substitute Hleb Kuchko’s strike late in added time brought more nerves back to the unimpressed Tartan Army and some boos were heard at full-time.

Nevertheless, home wins over Greece and Belarus in the October double-header mean the Scots have 10 points from 12 as they prepare to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month to conclude the quick-fire qualification campaign.

However, Clarke said: “I’m really disappointed – really, really disappointed. It’s possibly as disappointed as I’ve been over the whole 72 games. We just didn’t turn up.

“But before I go down that route, and you start asking me questions about why I’m feeling like that, it’s also to point out that performances don’t get you qualification. And tonight was certainly not a performance.

“But we got three points and that’s six points from the double-header so we’re really pleased about that, as everyone with a Scottish connection will be.

“But the performance was way below par. It’s a head-scratcher. But I’ll go away, I’ll have a look, and we’ll analyse it. We’ll look at what we have to do better and how we can be more cohesive as a team without the ball. And how we have to be better as a team when we have possession.

“I’ve told them that in the dressing room, so they know what my feelings are. But I’ve got a great faith in them and I trust them absolutely. And I know that next month they’ll be a different animal.”

Asked If nerves had played a part, the former Reading, West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “They can’t be nervous. Why would they be nervous? Most of them have played in big games before.

“I don’t think you can blame nerves. If it’s nerves, I think I’ll need to speak to the doctor and see if he can find me some tablets to give them.”

Despite another three points towards the 2026 finals in North America next summer, the Tartan Army vented their frustrations at the end of the game.

Clarke said: “That seems to be the way of the modern game. Everything now is instant. Everyone has an opinion in the first minute of the game, the 10th minute of the game, the 20th.

“Everyone has a different opinion depending on how the game flows.

“If the fans were disappointed with the performance tonight, they should take a little comfort in the fact the head coach was also disappointed.”