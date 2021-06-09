Former Port Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown has joined Sky Bet League Two rivals Exeter in a coaching role.

The 36-year-old will also be registered as a Grecians player, providing cover for Matt Taylor’s side when required.

He moves to St James Park having made 144 appearances for Vale during the past three years, including being ever-present in the fourth tier last season.

City boss Taylor told Exeter’s website: “As we’ve seen in the last couple of seasons, we’ve had some dramatic injuries to our goalkeepers so it will be nice to have that back up at short notice, and it allows us to stay away from the emergency loan market.

“He will take part in set piece defending, taking pressure off other coaches, and provide some new ideas to the coaching department.”

After a short stint with Bristol City early in his career, Brown spent almost a decade with Cheltenham before moving on to Aberdeen Wycombe and Vale.