Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season and following the club’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the earliest managerial exit in the Premier League since 2004.

After opening the new top-flight season with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal and were left 17th in the table following the club’s humiliation at Anfield.

Parker had voiced his frustrations with Bournemouth’s inactivity in the transfer market and said he feared more heavy defeats this season unless the club made signings before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

A statement from Bournemouth’s owner, Maxim Denim, said “respect” and “belief” was needed at the club ahead of the rest of the season. Denim added: “In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.”

The statement said the search for a new manager would begin immediately and first-team coach Gary O’Neil would take interim charge ahead of the home fixture against Wolves on Wednesday.

Parker was left deflated by Bournemouth’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool - which equalled the Premier League record for the heaviest defeat - and said his young squad were “struggling for air” just four games into the campaign.

Bournemouth have added five players to the squad which finished second to Fulham in the Championship last season. Marcus Tavernier was bought for £12.5m from Middlesbrough and the Argentine defender Marcos Sensei was a £13.5m signing from Feyenoord. Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and the reserve goalkeeper Neto were free additions.

Asked if he hoped that the 9-0 defeat was the lowest point of Bournemouth’s season, Parker said: “At this present moment in time, yeah for sure. Definitely. But at this moment in time, where we currently are, I can see some more, to be honest with you.

“We need to make a decision. That’s just where it is. I think I’ve been clear on that from the minute I stepped in. We need to make a decision and try and help this group, this young group, who at times are struggling for air. Every one of us – me, my staff, the fans – we need to make that decision, really.”

Parker suggested he didn’t think further signings would be made before Thursday’s deadline and went on to speak of “issues” at the club. “There’s millions of reasons why and there’s loads of circumstances why this is not just as straightforward as not being able to sign players because players don’t want to come or whatever it is,” Parker said.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” said Bournemouth’s co-owner Denim. “Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”