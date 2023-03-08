Scott Parker sacked by Club Brugge after just 12 matches in charge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scott Parker has been sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge, after barely more than two months in the job.

The former Bournemouth and Fulham head coach was appointed on 31 December, but won only two of his 12 matches in charge.

He was dismissed following a thumping defeat to Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the 5-1 reversal yielding a 7-1 defeat on aggregate.

In a short and to-the-point statement posted on their official website, Brugge said: “Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge.

“Parker (42) was announced as the new head coach of Club Brugge on December 31 last year. The English ex-international previously worked for Fulham and Bournemouth and replaced Carl Hoefkens at Club. In 12 games, the Briton could only win 2 times.”

Club Brugge sit fourth in the table domestically, but were hammered 3-0 away to Oostende at the weekend.

Parker’s departure marks the second time this season he has been sacked from a job, following from his dismissal as Bournemouth head coach at the end of August.

He won only once in his four league matches this season in charge of the Cherries.