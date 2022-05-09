Scottish Football Writers’ Association issues apology after ‘sexist and racist jokes’ made at awards dinner
It was claimed that several guests at the dinner walked out on the evening after hearing the jokes
The Scottish Football Writers’ Association has issued an apology after it was claimed that an after-dinner speaker made “sexist and racist jokes” at its annual awards night on Sunday.
The sports broadcaster Eilidh Barbour, who works as a presenter for both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, said in a post on Twitter that she had “never felt so unwelcome in the industry” after attending the event and hearing the speech.
Barbour’s post was shared by the co-chair of the organisation Women in Journalism Scotland, Gabriella Bennett, was said she had also been at the awards dinner and was present when “sexist and racist jokes” were made by a “keynote speaker”.
Bennett added that her table “walked out” of the awards night when the jokes were made and said Barbour’s table had also left the room.
There was no suggestion of who had made the jokes or what had been said, but the Scottish Football Writers’ Association released a statement on Monday apologising to “anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers” at the awards dinner.
“We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all,” the group added.
After sharing Barbour’s tweet, the Women in Journalism Scotland account posted: “Solidarity with Eilidh and all those working towards long overdue change in our industry. #callitout.”
