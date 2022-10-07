Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Frank Lampard has said that he will do whatever he can to keep Seamus Coleman at Everton after describing the club captain as one of the best people he has worked with in football.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Nathan Patterson may have replaced him as first-choice right-back during a fine start to the season

But Coleman, who had a groin operation in the summer, returned to the team with Patterson injured to excel in last week’s 2-1 win at Southampton and while Lampard believes he could extend his playing career, he is also keen to keep the Irishman for his influence off the pitch and suggested he could dictate his own future.

The manager said: “Everybody here understands what Seamus is to this club. If his performance levels are there he wants to stay and he knocks on my door, I will help try make it happen.

“He’s one of the best men I’ve worked with in this game. He will always say the right thing and do the right thing. If he feels like he is contributing to this club, he will want to stay. Whatever capacity he wants to be at this club, he deserves whatever he wants.”

Everton have an option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent basis from Wolves for just £4.5 million and Lampard hinted he will try and activate that clause at some point.

He added: “Conor has been really, really good, amazing in terms of his own performance and his influence. There is a long season to go. Conor knows how I feel about him and how the club feels about him.”

Everton face Manchester United on Sunday with Dominic Calvert-Lewin available to make his first appearance of the season. “He is in contention, we will see how match fit he is,” Lampard said. Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina are back in training, with the Colombian closer to making his comeback.