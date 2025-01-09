Sean Dyche sacked by Everton as new owners act after dismal run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Dyche has been sacked by Everton with the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, acting after a dismal run of form left the Toffees in a relegation battle.

Dyche departs after less than two years in charge with the club just one point above the Premier League’s drop zone following a run of just one win in 11 games.

The decision to terminate his contract with immediate effect comes just hours before tonight’s FA Cup third round match against Peterborough. Captain Seamus Coleman and former left back turned Under-18s head coach Leighton Baines are set to take charge of the tie at Goodison Park.

After completing a takeover in December, the Friedkin Group has acted in the aftermath of their defeat to Bournemouth. Dyche’s side have scored the second-fewest goals in the league this season and former manager David Moyes has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

open image in gallery Sean Dyche kept Everton up in his first season in charge at Goodison Park ( Getty Images )

Graham Potter had also been linked to the Toffees, but the former Chelsea and Brighton boss has now replaced the sacked Julen Lopetegui at West Ham.

Dyche took charge of Everton in January 2023, replacing Frank Lampard, and guided the team to safety on the final day of the season. He also inspired a first home win at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby since 2010 when Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 last season.

A club statement said: “Everton can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as senior men’s first team manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the club.

“The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Moyes, who managed Everton between 2002 and 2013 before leaving to become Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor at Manchester United, has been linked with a return to Goodison and is thought to be in contention for the vacancy.

Moyes has been out of work since the end of his second stint with West Ham at the end of last season. The club achieved their highest Premier League finish, fourth in 2005, during the Scot’s first spell on Merseyside.