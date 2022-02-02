Suprise package Burkina Faso will look to hold off the might of Senegal as they meet in the first semi-final at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both countries have reached the final of the tournament before, but each is seeking a first triumph at the continental competition.

Senegal, managed by Aliou Cisse, eventually found their scoring touch in a quarter-final meeting with Equatorial Guinea, advancing 3-1.

The Burkinabe side, meanwhile, survived the late sending off of Dango Ouattara to knock out Tunisia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-final clash:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Wednesday, 2 February at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports Premier League - coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Senegal do not appear to have any fresh fitness concerns, but Aliou Cisse may refresh his midfield and attack after Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made goal-scoring impacts from the bench. Sadio Mane overcame an injury scare to start that game and should again start in the front three, and could be joined by Sarr, who had a belated arrival at the competition after injury.

Conversely, Burkina Faso will be shorn of their quarter-final match-winner - young forward Dango Ouattara was dismissed after scoring his first goal for his national team and will thus be suspended. That may mean a recall for Bertrand Traore, who is seemingly fully fit despite making only the bench for the win over Tunisia.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: E Mendy; B Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Diedhiou, Mane

Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Dj. Ouattara, Traore

Odds

Senegal: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Burkina Faso: 5/1

Prediction

It has been a fine run for Burkina Faso and they have the solidity and structure to prove troublesome to Senegal, but the quality at Aliou Cisse’s disposal should eventually shine through. Senegal 3-1 Burkina Faso