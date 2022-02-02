Sadio Mane of Senegal (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Burkina Faso face Senegal in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso have defied the odds to reach the last four of the tournament, having bounced back from defeat in their opening group game against hosts Cameroon. Hassane Bande’s strike against Cape Verde ensured all three points before a draw in their final group game against Ethiopia was enough to secure their place in the round of 16. Kamou Malo’s side then edged a nail-biting penalty shootout against Gabon before stunning Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Senegal started the tournament somewhat sluggishly, relying on a last-gasp Sadio Mane penalty to see off Zimbabwe in their opening match. Two goalless draws, against Guinea and Malawi, did little to raise morale but still made sure of the Lions of Teranga’s place in the last-16. Aliou Cisse’s side have come to life in the knockout stages, though, as Mane and Bamba Dieng scored in a 2-0 win against Cape Verde before a 3-1 victory against Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals. The winner of tonight’s tie will face either Cameroon or Egypt in the final.

Follow all the latest updates from the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final: