Burkina Faso vs Senegal LIVE: AFCON team news, line-ups and more from semi-final tonight
Follow all the latest action from the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final
Follow all the action as Burkina Faso face Senegal in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Burkina Faso have defied the odds to reach the last four of the tournament, having bounced back from defeat in their opening group game against hosts Cameroon. Hassane Bande’s strike against Cape Verde ensured all three points before a draw in their final group game against Ethiopia was enough to secure their place in the round of 16. Kamou Malo’s side then edged a nail-biting penalty shootout against Gabon before stunning Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-finals.
Senegal started the tournament somewhat sluggishly, relying on a last-gasp Sadio Mane penalty to see off Zimbabwe in their opening match. Two goalless draws, against Guinea and Malawi, did little to raise morale but still made sure of the Lions of Teranga’s place in the last-16. Aliou Cisse’s side have come to life in the knockout stages, though, as Mane and Bamba Dieng scored in a 2-0 win against Cape Verde before a 3-1 victory against Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals. The winner of tonight’s tie will face either Cameroon or Egypt in the final.
Follow all the latest updates from the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final:
AFCON 2022: Burkina Faso vs Senegal team changes
Bretrand Traore returns for Burkina Faso after missing the game against Tunisia. Hassane Bande and Issoufou Dayo are also included.
Cheikhou Kouyate does come back into the starting lineup for Senegal after his goalscoring cameo in the quarter-final. Pape Gueye is the man to make way and Bamba Dieng replaces Boulaye Dia.
AFCON 2022: Burkina Faso vs Senegal line-ups
Here’s how the teams line-up:
Burkina Faso XI: Koffi, Kabore, Tapsoba, Dayo, Yago, Blati, Sangare, Guira, Bande, B.Traore, Bayala
Senegal XI: E.Mendy, B.Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss, I.Gueye, N.Mendy, Kouyate, Mane, Diedhiou, Dieng
AFCON 2022: Route to the semi-finals
Burkina Faso got through the group stages by finishing second in Group A. They lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their opening match before defeating Cape Verde 1-0 in their next game. That victory proved vital after a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in their final group game saw them finish on the same number of points as Cape Verde with both teams heading into the knockout stages. The Stallions then faced Gabon in the last-16 and needed a penalty shootout (they won 7-6) to progress to the quarter-finals. Last time out they managed to sneak past Tunisia to reach the semi-final stage where they’ll face a strong Senegal side.
Senegal slowly eased themselves into the tournament. They kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe before consecutive goalless draws earned them enough points to top Group B. In the last-16 their opponents were Cape Verde and Aliou Cisse’s men cruised into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win. Last time out they won 3-1 against Equatorial Guinea and are in fine goalscoring form heading into the backend of the tournament.
AFCON 2022: Predicted line-ups
With the team news expected shortly here’s how we see both teams setting up for tonight’s semi-final clash:
Burkina Faso’s matchwinner in the quarte-final, Dango Ouattara, will miss out after his red card against Tunisia in a major blow for the side and Djibril Ouattara may also sit out following another injury.
It will be interesting to see whether Cheikou Kouyate starts for Senegal. He played every minute of the group stages and made an impressive cameo off the bench against Equatorial Guinea in which he scored.
Predicted line-ups:
Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Dj. Ouattara, Traore
Senegal XI: E Mendy; B Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Diedhiou, Mane
AFCON 2022: Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr help Senegal into last four
Substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made decisive contributions as Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Crystal Palace midfielder Kouyate had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he capitalised on some woeful defending to restore Senegal’s lead after Jannick Buyla had cancelled out Famara Diedhiou’s opener.
And Sarr then finished off a superb move 11 minutes from time as he made his first appearance for club or country since scoring in Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on November 20th.
AFCON 2022: Dango Ouattara on target as Burkina Faso beat Tunisia to reach semi-finals
In case you missed it or if you want to get hyped for tonight’s semi-final, here is the match report from Burkina Faso’s quarter-final against Tunisia.
Dango Ouattara scored the winning goal and was later sent off as The Stallions won 1-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations:
AFCON 2022: Burkina Faso vs Senegal quarter-final results
Burkino Faso beat Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals of AFCON 2022. Dango Ouattara scored right at the end of the first half to send Burkino Faso in front. It was an eventful game for Ouattara who was then sent off in the 82nd minute forcing a tense final 10 minutes for the Stallions who managed to hold onto their lead and make it into the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Senegal saw off the threat of giant killers Equatorial Guinea in their quarter-final with a comfortable 3-1 victory. Famara Diedhiou gave the Teranga Lions an early lead with a first half goal before Jannick Buyla equalised just after half-time. Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr both slotted home to secure the win for Senegal and keep their unbeaten run going.
AFCON 2022: Burkina Faso vs Senegal
Aliou Cisse’s Senegal side have never won the continental competition, they’ve twice finished as runners-up, but showed strong form in the quarter-finals against Equatorial Guinea and are the favourites to reach the final for a third time.
Their opponents, Burkina Faso, put in a strong defensive performance in their narrow last eight win over Tunisia and the 2013 runners-up will hope to repeat that feat tonight. However, to progress to the final Kamou Malo’s team will have to end Senegal’s eleven-match unbeaten run which will be far from easy.
AFCON 2022: Team news
Senegal do not appear to have any fresh fitness concerns, but Aliou Cisse may refresh his midfield and attack after Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made goal-scoring impacts from the bench. Sadio Mane overcame an injury scare to start that game and should again start in the front three, and could be joined by Sarr, who had a belated arrival at the competition after injury.
Conversely, Burkina Faso will be shorn of their quarter-final match-winner - young forward Dango Ouattara was dismissed after scoring his first goal for his national team and will thus be suspended. That may mean a recall for Bertrand Traore, who is seemingly fully fit despite making only the bench for the win over Tunisia.
AFCON 2022: Burkina Faso face Senegal in semi-finals
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Burkina Faso face Senegal in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
