Senegal and Burkina Faso will hope to keep their hopes of a first Africa Cup of Nations alive as they meet in the last four in Yaounde.

Aliou Cisse’s Senegal had looked likely contenders from the outset in Cameroon, with a squad of significant quality showing signs of strong form in a 3-1 quarter-final win over Equatorial Guinea.

They do not appear to have any new fitness concerns for the semi-final, while Burkina Faso will be without Dango Ouattara.

The forward was dismissed during their previous game against Tunisia, though his earlier goal eventually decided the last eight encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Wednesday, 2 February at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports Premier League - coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Senegal do not appear to have any fresh fitness concerns, but Aliou Cisse may refresh his midfield and attack after Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made goal-scoring impacts from the bench. Sadio Mane overcame an injury scare to start that game and should again start in the front three, and could be joined by Sarr, who had a belated arrival at the competition after injury.

Conversely, Burkina Faso will be shorn of their quarter-final match-winner - young forward Dango Ouattara was dismissed after scoring his first goal for his national team and will thus be suspended. That may mean a recall for Bertrand Traore, who is seemingly fully fit despite making only the bench for the win over Tunisia.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: E Mendy; B Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Diedhiou, Mane

Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Dj. Ouattara, Traore

Odds

Senegal: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Burkina Faso: 5/1

Prediction

It has been a fine run for Burkina Faso and they have the solidity and structure to prove troublesome to Senegal, but the quality at Aliou Cisse’s disposal should eventually shine through. Senegal 3-1 Burkina Faso