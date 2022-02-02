Senegal vs Burkina Faso prediction: How will Africa Cup of Nations fixture play out?
Everything you need to know about the semi-final clash
A place in the Africa Cup of Nations final is on the line as Senegal take on Burkina Faso in Yaounde.
Aliou Cisse’s side have never won the continental competition, twice finishing as runners-up, but showed strong form in the quarter-finals against Equatorial Guinea and will be favoured to reach the final for a third time.
However a battling Burkina Faso showed significant defensive strength in their narrow last eight win over Tunisia, and the 2013 runners-up will hope to again frustrate.
To progress to the final, Kamou Malo’s team will have to end Senegal’s eleven-match unbeaten run.
Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-final clash:
When and where is it?
The match will take place on Wednesday, 2 February at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
How can I watch?
The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports Premier League - coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app.
Team news
Senegal do not appear to have any fresh fitness concerns, but Aliou Cisse may refresh his midfield and attack after Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made goal-scoring impacts from the bench. Sadio Mane overcame an injury scare to start that game and should again start in the front three, and could be joined by Sarr, who had a belated arrival at the competition after injury.
Conversely, Burkina Faso will be shorn of their quarter-final match-winner - young forward Dango Ouattara was dismissed after scoring his first goal for his national team and will thus be suspended. That may mean a recall for Bertrand Traore, who is seemingly fully fit despite making only the bench for the win over Tunisia.
Predicted line-ups
Senegal XI: E Mendy; B Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Diedhiou, Mane
Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Dj. Ouattara, Traore
Odds
Senegal: 10/11
Draw: 23/10
Burkina Faso: 5/1
Prediction
It has been a fine run for Burkina Faso and they have the solidity and structure to prove troublesome to Senegal, but the quality at Aliou Cisse’s disposal should eventually shine through. Senegal 3-1 Burkina Faso
