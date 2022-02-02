Fancied Senegal take on surprise semi-finalists Burkina Faso for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Having lost their opening game to hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso have shown impressive resolve to advance to the last four, scoring just a single goal in every game but able to survive the challenges of Gabon and Tunisia in their two knockout ties so far.

Senegal required second-half goals from substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr but know that a place in the final is virtually a must for a team that has curiously never triumphed in this competition.

Aliou Cisse’s side were beaten by Algeria in the final of the last AFCON.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Wednesday, 2 February at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports Premier League - coverage there starts at 18:55.

Team news

Senegal do not appear to have any fresh fitness concerns, but Aliou Cisse may refresh his midfield and attack after Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made goal-scoring impacts from the bench. Sadio Mane overcame an injury scare to start that game and should again start in the front three, and could be joined by Sarr, who had a belated arrival at the competition after injury.

Conversely, Burkina Faso will be shorn of their quarter-final match-winner - young forward Dango Ouattara was dismissed after scoring his first goal for his national team and will thus be suspended. That may mean a recall for Bertrand Traore, who is seemingly fully fit despite making only the bench for the win over Tunisia.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: E Mendy; B Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Diedhiou, Mane

Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Dj. Ouattara, Traore

Odds

Senegal: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Burkina Faso: 5/1

Prediction

It has been a fine run for Burkina Faso and they have the solidity and structure to prove troublesome to Senegal, but the quality at Aliou Cisse’s disposal should eventually shine through. Senegal 3-1 Burkina Faso