Senegal vs Egypt live stream: How to watch AFCON final online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s final
Senegal face Egypt in what promises to be a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final tonight.
Senegal are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in their history after Sadio Mane inspired a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.
Egypt were held over 120 minutes against hosts Cameroon on Wednesday but survived a penalty shootout as they attempt to win their eighth title.
The final will also of course pit Africa’s two best players and Liverpool teammates Mane and Mohamed Salah against one another.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway at 7pm GMT on Sunday 6 February at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports Premier League.
What is the team news?
Egypt have been taken to extra-time in all three of their knockout matches so far, which may encourage Carlos Quiroz to rotate his starting line-up. However, the Egypt manager will himself be missing from the touchline after being sent off.
Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt after missing the semi-final victory over Cameroon due to injury and could be replaced once again by Mahmoud Hamdi. Senegal have no reported injury concerns and manager Aliou Cisse has been consistent with his team selections so far.
Predicted line-ups
Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia
Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah
Odds
Senegal: 4/9
Egypt: 6/4
Prediction
The final will be very much billed as a duel between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, however, Senegal’s stronger squad and the absence of Carlos Quiroz from the touchline could prove decisive. Senegal 2-1 Egypt.
