Senegal are attempting to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history when they face Egypt in tonight’s final.

Sadio Mane helped to inspire the Lions of Teranga to a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, with the Liverpool winger creating his side’s first goal and scoring their last in a dramatic match.

He will come up against teammate Mohamed Salah in the final after Egypt survived a nail-biting game against hosts Cameroon in the other semi-final.

There was nothing to separate the two sides after 120 minutes of play, but it was Egypt who held their nerve in the shootout as they look to win the title for the eighth time.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7pm GMT on Sunday 6 February at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports Premier League.

What is the team news?

Egypt have been taken to extra-time in all three of their knockout matches so far, which may encourage Carlos Quiroz to rotate his starting line-up. However, the Egypt manager will himself be missing from the touchline after being sent off.

Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt after missing the semi-final victory over Cameroon due to injury and could be replaced once again by Mahmoud Hamdi. Senegal have no reported injury concerns and manager Aliou Cisse has been consistent with his team selections so far.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia

Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Odds

Senegal: 4/9

Egypt: 6/4

Prediction

The final will be very much billed as a duel between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, however, Senegal’s stronger squad and the absence of Carlos Quiroz from the touchline could prove decisive. Senegal 2-1 Egypt.