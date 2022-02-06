Egypt are attempting to win their eighth Africa Cup of Nations title tonight when they take on Senegal in the final tonight.

Mohamed Salah’s side survived a nervy semi-final against hosts Cameroon on Thursday, with nothing to separate the two sides after 120 minutes of play.

It was Egypt who held their nerve in the shootout, though, to ensure Salah will face Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in the final.

Mane played a pivotal role in Senegal’s 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso, creating the first goal and scoring their third as the Lions of Teranga attempt to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7pm GMT on Sunday 6 February at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports Premier League.

What is the team news?

Egypt have been taken to extra-time in all three of their knockout matches so far, which may encourage Carlos Quiroz to rotate his starting line-up. However, the Egypt manager will himself be missing from the touchline after being sent off.

Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt after missing the semi-final victory over Cameroon due to injury and could be replaced once again by Mahmoud Hamdi. Senegal have no reported injury concerns and manager Aliou Cisse has been consistent with his team selections so far.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia

Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Odds

Senegal: 4/9

Egypt: 6/4

Prediction

The final will be very much billed as a duel between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, however, Senegal’s stronger squad and the absence of Carlos Quiroz from the touchline could prove decisive. Senegal 2-1 Egypt.