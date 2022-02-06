A thrilling Africa Cup of Nations tournament reaches its climax on Sunday evening as Senegal face Egypt in the final.

The tie pits Liverpool teammates, and the continent’s two best players, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, against one another and it’s the former who inspired his side to a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

Mane’s brilliant pressing laid the foundations for the opening goal and, after Burkina Faso had mounted the threat of a late comeback, the winger then finished a clinical counter-attack to secure Senegal’s place in the final.

While Senegal are attempting to win their first AFCON title, Egypt are looking to lift the trophy for an eighth time. They will be underdogs, though, having been taken to extra-time in all three of their knockout fixtures, while manager Carlos Quiroz is banned from the touchline.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7pm GMT on Sunday 6 February at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports Premier League.

What is the team news?

Egypt have been taken to extra-time in all three of their knockout matches so far, which may encourage Carlos Quiroz to rotate his starting line-up. However, the Egypt manager will himself be missing from the touchline after being sent off.

Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt after missing the semi-final victory over Cameroon due to injury and could be replaced once again by Mahmoud Hamdi. Senegal have no reported injury concerns and manager Aliou Cisse has been consistent with his team selections so far.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia

Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Odds

Senegal: 4/9

Egypt: 6/4

Prediction

The final will be very much billed as a duel between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, however, Senegal’s stronger squad and the absence of Carlos Quiroz from the touchline could prove decisive. Senegal 2-1 Egypt.