Sadio Mane’s Senegal face off against Equatorial Guinea looking to book a spot in the last four of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The quarter-final represents another chance of a colossal upset, of which this tournament has seen many so far.

Senegal are fancied by many to go all the way, but the National Thunder will be confident of pulling off an upset after surviving a penalty shoot-out against Mali in the round of 16.

Cape Verde were swept aside by Senegal in the last round, with Marseille forward Ahmadou Bamba Dieng striking late to compliment Mane’s earlier goal, meaning Aliou Cisse has inspired a 10-game win streak across all competitions.

Here’s all you need to know as the Lions of Teranga battle the National Thunder in Yaoundé:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Sunday, 30 January at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BBC Two wit coverage starting at 18:45 GMT and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Senegal will be sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane, who hobbled off against Cape Verde in the last game.

The Liverpool star must pass a late fitness test, but if he can’t go then Dieng would be the likeliest candidate to replace him.

Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate has served his suspension and will return for the Lions of Teranga.

Equatorial Guinea will be without Josete Miranda, who is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards, which hands a chance for Jannick Buyla to cement his place in the side after some encouraging displays so far.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; P Gueye, N Mendy, I Gueye; H Diallo, Dieng, Dia

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono; Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Siafa, Hanza

Odds

Senegal: 4/7

Draw: 12/5

Equatorial Guinea: 13/2

Prediction

Senegal’s defence should see them home, even if Sadio Mane cannot make this one or is forced to play a cameo off the bench. Equatorial Guinea have enjoyed a phenomenal run, but the Lions of Teranga prove their class and win out 2-0 here.