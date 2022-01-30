The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals will be complete when Senegal and Equatorial Guinea face off Sunday evening.

The Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium hosts the contest for a place in the final four with perhaps the strongest competition to hosts Cameroon’s chances of winning it all.

But the National Thunder stand in the way of the Lions of Teranga, with a warning sent following a superb performance against Mali, edging through after a penalty shoot-out.

Senegal are rolling after a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the round of 16, thanks to goals from Liverpool star Sadio Mane and a late second from Marseille forward Ahmadou Bamba Dieng, and they will hope to extend a 10-game unbeaten streak to reach the semi-finals.

Here’s all you need to know as the Lions of Teranga battle the National Thunder in Yaoundé:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Sunday, 30 January at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BBC Two wit coverage starting at 18:45 GMT and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Senegal will be sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane, who hobbled off against Cape Verde in the last game.

The Liverpool star must pass a late fitness test, but if he can’t go then Dieng would be the likeliest candidate to replace him.

Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate has served his suspension and will return for the Lions of Teranga.

Equatorial Guinea will be without Josete Miranda, who is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards, which hands a chance for Jannick Buyla to cement his place in the side after some encouraging displays so far.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; P Gueye, N Mendy, I Gueye; H Diallo, Dieng, Dia

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono; Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Siafa, Hanza

Odds

Senegal: 4/7

Draw: 12/5

Equatorial Guinea: 13/2

Prediction

Senegal’s defence should see them home, even if Sadio Mane cannot make this one or is forced to play a cameo off the bench. Equatorial Guinea have enjoyed a phenomenal run, but the Lions of Teranga prove their class and win out 2-0 here.