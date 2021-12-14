Barcelona have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will hold a press conference on Wednesday, when the forward is expected to announce his retirement from football.

The former Manchester City star moved on a free transfer to Barca in the summer, but injury and the club’s financial constraints in initially registering him as a new player meant he didn’t debut until 17 October.

And just two weeks later, in what was only his fifth appearance for the club, he came off with chest pains against Alaves - leading to the Catalan club saying he would not play for another three months while tests were undertaken.

He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and, subsequently, has now taken a decision on what his future holds, with Barcelona detailing that he’ll speak to the media over his choice at 11am GMT on 15 December, where he’ll be alongside club president Joan Laporta.

Aguero is expected to officially confirm his retirement, after a career spanning over 600 matches almost 400 goals with Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Man City and Barcelona. In addition, the 33-year-old won 101 caps with Argentina, the last of which came during the nation’s successful Copa America run in the summer.

‘Kun’, as he is known in Spain, netted 41 times at senior international level and had signed a two-year deal with Barcelona.

Former Man City team-mate Samir Nasri has already appeared on French TV claiming Aguero told him he will ending his time as a player, with widespread reports in Spain noting the same.