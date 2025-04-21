Four Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis
Torino-Udinese, Cagliari-Fiorentina, Genoa-Lazio and Parma-Juventus will be rescheduled
Italy’s top-flight league Serie A has postponed all of Monday's fixtures following the death of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, and a lifelong football fan has died.
The Vatican confirmed his death on Monday at the age of 88 following a serious bout of double pneumonia.
The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.
The league said in a statement: "Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed.
"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."
