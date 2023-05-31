✕ Close Mourinho: 'I'm super happy' ahead of Europa League final

Sevilla are targeting a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they take on Roma in the final of the 2022/23 competition in Budapest tonight.

The Spanish side have struggled domestically this year and have spent most of their La Liga campaign fending off relegation, but they have performed exceptionally in Europe. José Luis Mendilibar is their third manager of the season but has orchestrated wins over big name teams like Juventus and Manchester United on the way to this evening’s final.

Sevilla will take on a Roma side who are looking to seal back-to-back European titles following their victory in the Europa Conference League last season. Jose Mourinho’s side won the inaugural tournament of Europe’s third competition last year and are now one win away from Champions League qualification. Victory in tonight’s final would also see Mourinho become the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs, following previous triumphs with Porto and Manchester United.

Follow all the action as Sevilla and Roma clash in the Europa League showpiece: