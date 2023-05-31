Sevilla vs Roma LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Europa League final as Paulo Dybala starts
Sevilla have won the Europa League a record six times while Roma have never won the competition
Sevilla are targeting a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they take on Roma in the final of the 2022/23 competition in Budapest tonight.
The Spanish side have struggled domestically this year and have spent most of their La Liga campaign fending off relegation, but they have performed exceptionally in Europe. José Luis Mendilibar is their third manager of the season but has orchestrated wins over big name teams like Juventus and Manchester United on the way to this evening’s final.
Sevilla will take on a Roma side who are looking to seal back-to-back European titles following their victory in the Europa Conference League last season. Jose Mourinho’s side won the inaugural tournament of Europe’s third competition last year and are now one win away from Champions League qualification. Victory in tonight’s final would also see Mourinho become the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs, following previous triumphs with Porto and Manchester United.
Follow all the action as Sevilla and Roma clash in the Europa League showpiece:
Rakitic’s pre-match thoughts
Sevilla midfielder, Ivan Rakitic said: “The coach has been very clear from the start about what he wants. This won’t change tomorrow.
“We have to be ourselves. When we say nobody loves the competition like we do, it’s not because some bright spark in the club offices said it. It’s because we think that way.
“We have to play the perfect game and win the cup and bring it home.”
Will Tammy emulate Jose?
England striker Tammy Abraham is looking to become the first player to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. And he’d be doing it in successive years.
He won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21, even though he did not feature in the final against Manchester City, before lifting the Europa Conference League with Roma last year.
Only Jose Mourinho, as a coach, has won all three trophies. Will Abraham become the second person to get his hands on all three?
Pre-match thoughts from Nemaja Gudelj
Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj spoke before kick off saying: "If somebody had told us at the beginning of the season that this would be the case [Sevilla being in the final], we wouldn’t really have believed them.
"Mendilibar has to be thanked for that. We’ve improved our overall style of play, we’ve started getting better results and we’ve started playing the way that Sevilla used to play a few years ago."
Sevilla vs Roma
This is Roma’s fifth European final - after the 1961 Fairs Cup, 1984 European Cup, 1991 Uefa Cup and 2022 Europa Conference League.
They were successful in the 1961 Fairs Cup and the 2022 Europa Conference League but lost both cup finals in 1984 and 1991.
Which way will this one go?
Sevilla vs Roma
Sevilla’s Jesus Navas, at 37 years and 191 days old, is the oldest outfielder to start the final since David Weir, who was 38, for Rangers against Zenit in 2008.
Navas won Sevilla’s first Uefa Cup in 2006 against Middlesbrough when he was 20 years and 170 days old.
Jose Mourinho’s European honours
Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been to five European finals and has won every single one of them. Here’s a list of when and who he’s beaten in European competition.
2003 Uefa Cup: Porto 3-2 Celtic (Seville)
2004 Champions League: Monaco 0-3 Porto (Gelsenkirchen)
2010 Champions League: Bayern Munich 0-2 Inter Milan (Madrid)
2017 Europa League: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United (Solna)
2022 Europa Conference League: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord (Tirana)
Sevilla vs Roma
Both teams inspect the pitch ahead of kick off at 8pm. Which side will become the 2022/23 Europa League champions?
Sevilla vs Roma
There’s a lot more at stake in tonight’s final that just a trophy.
The winners at Budapest’s Puskas Arena will play in next season’s Champions League with tonight’s final being the only hope of doing so for both teams.
Neither team has finished in the top four of their respective leagues, while Sevilla - 11th in La Liga - could miss out on Europe entirely if they lose.
Pre-match thoughts from Sevilla’s sporting director
Sevilla sporting director Monchi spoke to the Spanish media about how his team will fare in tonight’s final saying: “It’ll be difficult because they’re a team who make few mistakes and give little away. You have to beat them – rather than them losing – and try not to commit errors as they live off them.
“Mourinho’s a wily old fox in these contests and he tries to take the pressure off them to put it on us. I don’t know if Smalling, Dybala and Belotti are kids.
“So I don’t think this talk of favourites means much. We’ve got to a good moment after a very tough season. The coach has managed to convince the group of a concept and we’re defending that to the end.”
