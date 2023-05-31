How to watch Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League final for free tonight

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roma face Sevilla in the Europa League final tonight as Jose Mourinho targets another European trophy with the Italian side.

Mourinho’s Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season and now stand a game away from Champions League qualification if they can defeat Sevilla in Budapest.

Victory would see Mourinho become the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs, following previous triumphs with Porto and Manchester United.

Sevilla are aiming to win the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time - the Spanish side won their sixth Europa League crown against Italian opposition in Inter Milan in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Europa League final?

Sevilla face Roma at 8pm BST on Wednesday 31 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League final will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

BT Sport have also made the Europa League final free for everyone in the UK. The match will be available for free at www.btsport.com/final, on the BT Sport YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/btsport, or via the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Marcos Acuna is suspended but Joan Jordan and Suso have overcome injuries to be avialable for the final. Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are doubts.

Paulo Dybala is a doubt for the Europa League final and has not played since the first leg of the semi-finals three weeks ago. Leonardo Spinazzola is also doubtful - but both players have trained ahead of the final.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham

Odds

For 90 minutes

Sevilla: 13/8

Draw: 9/5

Roma: 17/10

Prediction

Sevilla’s Europa League heritage or Mourinho’s European magic? Either way, this will be close, but with a Roma winner in extra time. Sevilla 1-2 Roma, after extra time