Follow all the action as West Ham travel to Sevilla as they seek to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. David Moyes’ side finished top of Group H to reach to this stage of the knockout rounds, while Julen Lopetegui’s team had to overcome Dinamo Zagreb - one of West Ham’s group opponents - after dropping out of the Champions League.

Both sides have been in decent form, with the Spanish club second only to Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and the Hammers pushing for a Champions League place in the Premier League. However, both clubs faced weekend setbacks in their domestic leagues as Sevilla were held by Alaves on Friday and West Ham lost to Liverpool despite an encouraging performance last Saturday.

David Moyes is expected to be without Jarrod Bowen this evening after the winger injured his heel against Liverpool, but Declan Rice could return to captain West Ham after a non-Covid illness. The first leg takes place tonight in Seville before next week’s second leg at the London Stadium.

Follow the action and updates as West Ham take on Sevilla: