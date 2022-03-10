Sevilla vs West Ham LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as West Ham travel to Sevilla as they seek to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. David Moyes’ side finished top of Group H to reach to this stage of the knockout rounds, while Julen Lopetegui’s team had to overcome Dinamo Zagreb - one of West Ham’s group opponents - after dropping out of the Champions League.
Both sides have been in decent form, with the Spanish club second only to Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and the Hammers pushing for a Champions League place in the Premier League. However, both clubs faced weekend setbacks in their domestic leagues as Sevilla were held by Alaves on Friday and West Ham lost to Liverpool despite an encouraging performance last Saturday.
David Moyes is expected to be without Jarrod Bowen this evening after the winger injured his heel against Liverpool, but Declan Rice could return to captain West Ham after a non-Covid illness. The first leg takes place tonight in Seville before next week’s second leg at the London Stadium.
Follow the action and updates as West Ham take on Sevilla:
Just over 30 minutes to go until kick off at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. David Moyes has said West Ham are facing the toughest possible opponents this evening. Can they get themselves a victory?
Sevilla have won this competition more that any other team and midfielder, Fernando, spoke about how his side is different to most clubs due to the respect they give the Europa League. He said:
Julen Lopetegui takes charge of his 50th game in UEFA club competitions today. Will he be celebrating with a win at the end of the match?
West Ham will be Sevilla’s 11th different English opponent in European competition. Sevilla are winless across their last three home matches against such sides, most recently losing 4-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League group stages last season.
West Ham’s opponents Sevilla know all about the competition having lifted the trophy five times, most recently in 202 when they defeated Manchester United in a penalty shootout. They are also second in La Liga behind Real Madrid.
"They’ve won it six times and have done very well, this season, but I also see it as a great chance to play one of the best teams in European football," said manager David Moyes. "I feel this is where the group of players should be"
David Moyes has made just two changes to the West Ham team that started last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Liverpool. Alphones Areola replaces Lukasz Fabiánski in goal with Declan Rice, who missed the Anfield game through illness, coming back in for the injured Jarrod Bowen.
Sevilla vs West Ham: Line-ups
Sevilla XI: Bounou, Jesus Navas, Gudelj, Kounde, Acuna, Jordan, Rakitic, Oliver Torres, Corona, El-Nesyri, Ocampos
West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Vlasic
This is the latest stage West Ham have reached in a major European competition since the 1980-81 Cup Winners’ Cup, when they were ultimately eliminated by Dinamo Tbilisi in the quarter-finals after beating FC Politehnica Timisoara in the last-16.
Can they defeat the five-time Europa League champions as well tonight?
David Moyes has backed striker Michail Antonio to find his best form again as West Ham take on Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tonight. Moyes said:
David Moyes will be without Jarrod Bowen for tonight’s Europa League tie with Sevilla after the forward sustained a heel injury in Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool.
Declan Rice missed that game through illness and remains doubtful despite travelling with the squad to Seville. It would be a big blow to the Hammers if both Bowen and Rice were missing but Moyes has called on striker Michail Antonio to step up in their absence.
