Sheffield United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
The match is underway at Bramall Lane.
The teams have emerged from the tunnel and are ready for kick-off.
Both Sheffield United and Everton have lost each of their first three league games this season; this will be only the fifth occasion of two sides facing each other on 0 points in a Premier League match having both played at least three games, after Southampton v Swindon in August 1993, Portsmouth v Bolton in September 2009, Sheff Utd v Fulham in October 2020, and Arsenal v Norwich in September 2021.
There is also a Premier League bow for Everton striker Beto. He scored on his debut against Doncaster Rovers during an impressive cameo off the bench in midweek, and is straight into the team for this game. His inclusion is the only change from last week’s defeat to Wolves, replacing Lewis Dobbin.
The big news in the Sheffield United camp is that Archer makes his Premier League debut for the club after completing a move from Aston Villa. He starts alongside McBurnie up top, while Larouci replaces Ben Osborn at left-back.
SUBS: Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Tyler Onyango, Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti.
EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young; Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Beto.
SUBS: Adam Davies, Chris Basham, Auston Trusty, Jayden Bogle, Luke Thomas, Anis Ben Slimane, William Osula, Benie Traore.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wesley Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Gustavo Hamer, Yasser Larouci; Cameron Archer, Oliver McBurnie.
When these teams look back at results at the end of the season, this game could stand out with significant importance. It’s early days, but both clubs could be in danger of relegation with Sheffield United recently returning to the top flight and Everton escaping the drop by the skin of their teeth last season. There is a huge three points up for grabs this afternoon.
