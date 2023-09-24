Sheffield United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Intense pressing from Wilson and Almiron puts Egan in trouble at the back, and following a hurried clearance Sheffield United are happy to be awarded a throw-in deep inside their own territory.
A switch of play by Bogle wrongfoots the Newcastle defence, but Trippier covers across well to block a goalbound effort by Thomas, struck from a tight angle on the left side of the area.
After a prolonged spell of aerial pinball - rarely seen in the modern Premier League - Newcastle come away with the ball and begin their patient passing patterns. We're set for a clash of styles today.
The hosts kick off, and we are under way in Sheffield!
The players are out on the pitch at Bramall Lane, where a minute's silence will be observed as Sheffield United pay tribute to Maddy Cusack, a midfielder at the Women's Championship club, who died on Wednesday at the age of 27.
Making four changes to the Newcastle XI that started in Milan, Eddie Howe brings in Anderson, Almiron and Barnes, with Wilson replacing Isak up front; Tonali, Murphy and Gordon are also demoted to the bench. Meanwhile, midfield duo Joelinton and Joe Willock remain absent due to injury.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes to the side that started last week's defeat in London, with captain Egan returning to the back three and Norwood brought into central midfield. Oli McBurnie was sent off in the dying minutes of the Blades' defeat to Spurs so must serve a suspension; Cameron Archer leads the line up front.
SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes.
SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Tom Davies, Andre Brooks, Yasser Larouci, Benie Traore, Anis Ben Slimane, Femi Seriki.
