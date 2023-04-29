Sheffield United vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Preston North End in the Championship today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Sheffield United vs Preston North End
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Ledson.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
