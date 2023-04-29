Jump to content

Liveupdated1682777883

Sheffield United vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Bramall Lane
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Preston North End in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777843

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Max Lowe.

29 April 2023 15:17
1682777676

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Ledson.

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777671

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777471

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Hand ball by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).

29 April 2023 15:11
1682777468

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

29 April 2023 15:11
1682777407

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

29 April 2023 15:10
1682777388

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777371

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777340

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777314

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

29 April 2023 15:08

