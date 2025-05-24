The third promoted club will be decided at Wembley ( Action Images via Reuters )

Sheffield United and Sunderland will vie for a place in the Premier League as the pair clash in the Championship play-off final.

Always a game of such consequence, the top flight is within reach for two proud clubs after setting up a trip to Wembley. Sheffield United pushed Leeds and Burnley close for long periods during the course of the campaign before fading into third, though showed their class in a semi-final thrashing of Bristol City. Sunderland, conversely, made the most dramatic of passages through to this encounter, Dan Ballard’s header breaking Coventry hearts in the last minute of extra time.

Perhaps it was a sign that the Black Cats’ luck has turned after several seasons of toil since dropping out of the Premier League in 2017. Can Regis Le Bris lead them back to where Sunderland fans feel they belong, or will Chris Wilder earn a third promotion with Sheffield United to again prove his managerial quality?

Follow all of the latest from the Championship play-off final with our live blog below: