Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Sheffield United vs Sunderland LIVE: Place in Premier League on the line at Wembley

Who will join Leeds and Burnley in earning promotion to the top flight?

Richard Jolly
at Wembley
,Will Castle
Saturday 24 May 2025 11:30 BST
The third promoted club will be decided at Wembley
The third promoted club will be decided at Wembley (Action Images via Reuters)

Sheffield United and Sunderland will vie for a place in the Premier League as the pair clash in the Championship play-off final.

Always a game of such consequence, the top flight is within reach for two proud clubs after setting up a trip to Wembley. Sheffield United pushed Leeds and Burnley close for long periods during the course of the campaign before fading into third, though showed their class in a semi-final thrashing of Bristol City. Sunderland, conversely, made the most dramatic of passages through to this encounter, Dan Ballard’s header breaking Coventry hearts in the last minute of extra time.

Perhaps it was a sign that the Black Cats’ luck has turned after several seasons of toil since dropping out of the Premier League in 2017. Can Regis Le Bris lead them back to where Sunderland fans feel they belong, or will Chris Wilder earn a third promotion with Sheffield United to again prove his managerial quality?

Follow all of the latest from the Championship play-off final with our live blog below:

Is Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV? How to watch Championship play-off final

Sheffield United vs Sunderland is due to kick off at 3.01pm BST on Saturday 24 May at Wembley Stadium. The start time is a minute later than usual to raise awareness of heart issues and encourage people to learn CPR.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 2pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Will Castle24 May 2025 11:45

Championship play-off final LIVE

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland!

Premier League promotion and all the royalties that come with it are on the line and Sunderland seek a top-flight return for the first time in eight years.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are seeking to bounce straight back up after suffering relegation last term.

We’ll have all the build-up and action from Wembley, right here.

Will Castle24 May 2025 11:30

