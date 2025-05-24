Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A place in the Premier League is on the line as Sheffield United and Sunderland battle for promotion in the play-off final.

Perhaps English football’s most consequential single game, the winners will join Leeds and Burnley in returning to the top tier next season.

Sheffield United pushed the pair closest during the Championship campaign and were strong in the play-off semi-finals, sweeping aside Bristol City with 3-0 wins in both legs.

For Sunderland, seeking a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, their progress to this point was rather more dramatic, with a last-minute header in extra time against Coventry just enough to take them through.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Championship play-off final?

Sheffield United vs Sunderland is due to kick off at 3.01pm BST on Saturday 24 May at Wembley Stadium. The start time is a minute later than usual to raise awareness of heart issues and encourage people to learn CPR.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 2pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Chris Wilder is not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, with Ollie Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies longer-term Sheffield United absentees.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been hoping that both Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle might be able to play a full part, with Regis Le Bris suggesting that the pair and others may have to play through the pain to target a spot in the Premier League.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United XI: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; O'Hare, Peck, De Souza Costa, Hamer; Cannon, Moore.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Roberts, Bellingham, Neil Le Fee; Mayenda, Isidor.

Odds

Sheffield United to be promoted 4/6

Sunderland to be promoted 5/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.