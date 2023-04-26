Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Delay in match because of an injury Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United).
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Karlan Grant.
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Darnell Furlong is caught offside.
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box.
