Liveupdated1682536805

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Sports Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of Bramall Lane
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682536683

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay in match because of an injury Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United).

26 April 2023 20:18
1682536642

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

26 April 2023 20:17
1682536611

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Karlan Grant.

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536597

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536582

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536488

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Darnell Furlong is caught offside.

26 April 2023 20:14
1682536486

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

26 April 2023 20:14
1682536426

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

26 April 2023 20:13
1682536287

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

26 April 2023 20:11
1682536224

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box.

26 April 2023 20:10

