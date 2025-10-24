Sheffield Wednesday latest: 12-point deduction imminent for Championship club after filing for administration
Wednesday, who sit bottom of the Championship, have been racked with financial problems under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri
Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration as the club’s financial problems continue to mount.
The club has been racked with instability under the ownership of Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri and were previously hit with multiple charges by the EFL for failing to pay players’ wages on time. The Championship club, who sit at the bottom of the table, will receive an automatic 12-point penalty for going into administration, just as Derby County did in 2021.
Wednesday fans have been in the midst of boycotting their club, pushing for Chansiri, who took over the club in 2015, to sell up. Hillsborough was all but empty for Thursday’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough due to fan action.
The club is one of the oldest surviving clubs in world football, with their history dating back more than 150 years.
Follow the latest developments below.
Sheffield Wednesday's catastrophic financial situation
Sheffield Wednesday are in dire straits financially, something that has become common knowledge in recent times.
The club had already been placed under several registration embargoes across the last two seasons and received a six-point deduction during the 2020/21 campaign for breaching PSR regulations.
They owe HMRC £1m in unpaid tax and have failed to pay players and staff on time on five separate occasions this year, including in September.
Sheffield Wednesday file for administration
The administration notice was filed at 10.01am BST on Friday morning at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist companies court within the High Court.
This comes after numerous reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent, with Wednesday’s financial woes having been well documented in recent years.
