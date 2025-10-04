Sheffield Wednesday match suspended as fans invade the pitch in protest
Several supporters invaded the pitch, leading to a interruption of around five minutes in the Championship game against Coventry
Sheffield Wednesday supporters invaded the pitch in protest of the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri, delaying their Championship fixture against Coventry City by around five minutes.
A small group of supporters ran onto the pitch after the 10th minute at Hillsborough, forcing the referee to halt the game as stewards rushed to clear the fans from the playing area.
Chansiri has faced calls to sell the club, with the Owls struggling with a financial crisis. Henrik Pedersen’s first-team squad were reportedly not paid in September, for the fifth month out of the last seven, and there is a risk of further sanctions from the EFL.
The majority of Wednesday supporters are currently boycotting home games at Hillsborough while the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust are demanding Chansiri to “step aside”.
Coventry’s Brandon Thomas-Asante gave Frank Lampard’s side a third-minute lead at Hillsborough, with the high-flying visitors doubling their lead following the stoppage as Thomas-Asante scored his second.
The Sheffield Wednesday Twitter/X account posted: “A number of supporters have entered the field of play and the referee has temporarily paused the game.”
The club has been sanctioned by the EFL for various financial breaches since 2017 and are currently under three embargoes relating to late payments to HMRC, unpaid debts over transfer fees and failing to pay players and staff on time.
Under a registration embargo, Wednesday are unable to sign players, including free agents, in this summer’s window or the following two in 2026.
